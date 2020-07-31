Creative Planning Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.17 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

