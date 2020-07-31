Creative Planning Has $780,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

