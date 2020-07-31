Creative Planning Has $819,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

