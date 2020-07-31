Creative Planning Has $858,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $122.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

