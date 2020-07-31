Creative Planning Increases Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Creative Planning increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FMC were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,559,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

