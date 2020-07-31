Creative Planning Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

