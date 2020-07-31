Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hanesbrands by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 536,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 325,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

HBI stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

