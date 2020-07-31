Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Paper were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in International Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

