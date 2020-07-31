Creative Planning Sells 26,061 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 63.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

NYSE PAA opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

