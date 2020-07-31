Creative Planning Sells 284 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Creative Planning cut its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nice were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Nice by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nice by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after buying an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nice by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $205.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $206.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

