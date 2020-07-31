Creative Planning Takes $860,000 Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.