Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 334.17 ($4.11).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.00.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total value of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06). Also, insider Andy Skelton purchased 60,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($203,856.07).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.