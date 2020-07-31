Cryolife’s (CRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of CRY opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.37. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Cryolife’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

