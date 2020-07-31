CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

