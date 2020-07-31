Cwm LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE NFG opened at $41.43 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

