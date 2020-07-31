Cwm LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,291.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of SC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.