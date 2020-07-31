Cwm LLC Raises Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 1,349.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Continental by 519.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 238,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

