Cwm LLC Sells 11,832 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

