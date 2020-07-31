Cwm LLC Sells 837 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 80.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

