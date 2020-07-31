Cwm LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00. Nikola Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

