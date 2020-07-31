Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Stock Price Up 37.8%

Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) shares shot up 37.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, 983 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBBYF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Cybg Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

