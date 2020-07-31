CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Up 6.9%

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87, 42,499 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 73,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,481 shares during the period. CynergisTek accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 9.19% of CynergisTek worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

