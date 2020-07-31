DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

