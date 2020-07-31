DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

