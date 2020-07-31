Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

DCPH opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

