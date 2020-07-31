Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

DECK stock opened at $214.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $2,107,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

