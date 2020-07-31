DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

