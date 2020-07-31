DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Shares Down 4.1%

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $330.00 and last traded at $330.00, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.58.

About DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

