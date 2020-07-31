Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 560 ($6.89) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.36 ($5.95).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO stock opened at GBX 557.60 ($6.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 520.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.40 ($6.76).

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial will post 1409.6371116 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £477.40 ($587.50), for a total value of £1,432,200 ($1,762,490.77).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.