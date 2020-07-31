Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of DFS opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

