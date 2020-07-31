Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Corp (CVE:DV) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, approximately 574,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 303,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.96.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.