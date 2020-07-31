DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.14 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.88.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492 in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DSP Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DSP Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DSP Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.