Dubuque Bank & Trust Sells 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,878.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,876.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

