Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,042.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

