Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,190 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 319.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 507,150 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

