Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $188.18 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

