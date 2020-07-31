Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 77,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.