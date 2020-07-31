Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $852,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

