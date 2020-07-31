Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $919.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

