Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mantech International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mantech International by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

