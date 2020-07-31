Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBIV. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

VBIV opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.74. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

