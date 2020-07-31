Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

