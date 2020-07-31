Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Trading Up 1%

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.55, approximately 69,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Get Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager David M. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EGIF)

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.