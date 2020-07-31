Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.