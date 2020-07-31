Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of EC opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

