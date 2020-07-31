EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 2.2%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 24,555 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 94,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

