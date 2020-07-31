Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.