Encavis (ETR:CAP) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.50 ($15.17) and last traded at €13.38 ($15.03), 291,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.28 ($14.92).

Several brokerages have commented on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.91 and its 200 day moving average is €11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

