Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Equifax worth $86,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $5,321,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

EFX opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

