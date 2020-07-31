Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCF Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE TCF opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,533,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

